Returning winners BYX prepare for lip sync this week

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer —

UTC Homecoming Week is in full swing and fraternity Beta Upsilon Chi, better known as BYX, is thrilled to be a part of the festivities.

BYX is a Christian fraternity on campus, setting them apart from most of the other fraternities.

BYX was founded in Texas in 1985 as a group of Christian males coming together as a social group. The organization came to UTC’s campus in the spring of 2014 and has continued to create an environment where members can experience brotherhood through their shared religion.

President of BYX, Stephen Henry, said the organization exists to glorify God on campus alongside college boys with the same mission.

“We strive to create an environment that is established in the community and to help college guys become the men God has called them to be,” said Henry.

BYX not only makes a positive impact on campus, but in the Chattanooga community as well. The fraternity partners with local non-profit “Kids of Growth” for underprivileged children, volunteering for them weekly.

“It provides an atmosphere for [the children] to be involved in positive activities,” said Henry.

The organization also raises awareness and funds for children to be relocated to better schools for an equal opportunity to get a great education.

The organization also makes sure to show support to other fraternities as well as sororities on campus by participating in events and posting on social media.

Even with weekly volunteer work and constant social gatherings, the boys of BYX are gearing up for an unforgettable lip sync show performance this Wednesday. The group has been working extremely hard the past six weeks to perfect their routine and live up to the status they made for themselves last year.

“We won lip sync last year so we feel a little pressure to do well again, but we are more excited just for another opportunity to show who we are and what we represent on campus,” said Henry.

Homecoming week is a favorite among most UTC students, and the BYX boys are no exception. Henry without a doubt said that Homecoming Week is by far his favorite week of the year. Henry along with the other brothers can’t wait to see the campus come together to celebrate the school.

“I can’t wait to watch the week unfold and participate in all the events,” said Henry. “I know the BYX guys are excited too.”

BYX asks for your support this upcoming Homecoming Week by showing your school spirit and attending all the events UTC has to offer. Students are urged not to miss the BYX boys’ lip sync performance as they prepare to bring home the first place trophy again this year.

For more information on BYX and their plans for this year’s Homecoming Week visit their instagram using the handle “chattbyx.”