Review of Tuesday’s “Lemonade Week” events on intersectional feminism

By Grace Stafford, Staff Writer — Intersectional feminism was placed as the focus of events when discussing Beyonce’s album, “Lemonade,” this week on campus.

The week’s events varied from day to day. The focus of Tuesday night was to break down “Lemonade” with intersectional feminism in mind. Intersectional feminism takes into account that women have varying identities that change their experience with oppression and discrimination.

Speakers included professors from the English and art departments, students from Dr. Palmer’s Women’s Rhetoric course, and even performances framing the event from Bebe Dupree, a local drag queen. The materials presented at the event included lectures about “Lemonade,” video presentations as to how the album reflects life in Chattanooga and even a play written by Gaye Jeffers, a theater professor.

The lectures drew out both hardcore Beyonce fans and people who had never heard “Lemonade.” Brandon Robinson, a junior from Murfreesboro, is part of the former group.

“I’d go to anything Beyonce, and I wanted to celebrate her in any way. I support intersectional feminism, and I certainly support ‘Lemonade,’” said Robinson.

Nolan Vail, sophomore, was the opposite. “I had never listened to ‘Lemonade’ before tonight. I’m here to support free speech in the UTC community.”

Individual flashlights handed out before the event often lit up the speakers and warmed up the academic feel of the Derthick lecture hall.

The highlight of the night, beyond Bebe Dupree’s performances who shook the crowd to its core, was in the application of the night’s theme, intersectional feminism.

The first lecturer of the night was Tiffany Mitchell, a lecturer in the English department. She spoke with her experience as a black woman about her relationships with men as Beyonce does in “Daddy Lessons.”

Later in the evening, English professor Sarah Einstein was to speak on the same topic but said she was unaware that Mitchell was slated to do the same. Dr. Einstein, a white woman, said she would not give her lecture.

“As an intersectional feminist and to practice what I was going to speak to, I am going to sit back down in order to give my colleague the space to have her authentic voice be heard,” said Einstein.

Her action was met with applause throughout the packed lecture hall. Attendees had filled every seat and bled out into the stairways to hear the commentary on “Lemonade.” Awareness of the event went beyond UTC as it had made national news before the events began. Local news reporters also attended the event.