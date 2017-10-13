RiverRocks rocks Chattanooga

By Anna Martino, Staff Writer —

RiverRocks Chattanooga, a two-week long event, celebrates athletes ranging from amateur to world-class with outdoor competitions, events and live music all taking place Downtown Chattanooga until Oct. 21.

“The events of RiverRocks are all-inclusive with some aimed at extreme athletes, including one event where you run 50 miles on the back side of a mountain, and another event that includes swimming thirty miles in the Tennessee River. [There’s also] something for every level of people, including hikes, musical entertainment and activities for children,” said Ann Ball, the events producer of RiverRocks Chattanooga.

Since 2010, RiverRocks has worked to promote the outdoor destinations in Chattanooga that sometimes get overlooked. The mission of the multi-day event is for people of all demographics to enjoy the simple and free outdoor activities offered in Chattanooga.

The kickoff of events began on Thursday, Oct. 5 with the Fireside at the Greenway, followed by the 3 Sisters Bluegrass Festival, Mountain to Town Guided Bike Adventure, Sculpture in the Sky, which is an exhibition of colorful kites, and the Chattanooga Celebration and Ciclovia, a biking event with block parties. These events all took place Friday through Sunday.

Beginning Wednesday, Oct. 11 is the Snail Darter, a swim along the Chattanooga Waterfront. The Cannonball is an endurance challenge where the last person running a 4.3-mile-long loop is announced as the winner. The Lula Lake Five Points 50, Chattanooga’s Ultimate Endurance Mountain bike race, Swim the Suck, a 10-mile water race, Chatt-Town Throw Down, a rock climbing competition, and the Wild and Scenic Film Festival are all events taking place this weekend.

On Sunday, the 7 Bridges Marathon and 7 Bridges Events will take place, followed by Family Fun-Day Sunday with outdoor activities including canoeing, archery and a nature hike.

There are many other events throughout the two-week interval of RiverRocks, with the finale taking place on Friday, Oct. 20. The finale, Best Town (for)Ever, is a block party downtown with food, live music, and other family activities produced by the same company responsible for Nightfall. The finale concert will host Luthi, a band that Ball said “will appeal to college students’ tastes.”

Ranging from running, cycling, paddling, hiking, climbing, eating, concert-going, and other activities offered—RiverRocks provides events to unwind and enjoy the downtown area.

“These events build community and introduce local people to places they may have never adventured or even heard of without this opportunity,” said Ann Ball. “Events like these are necessary to promote our city’s beauty, while also helping the economy of the town through bringing in more people than average.”

All events are free to attend, with an exception of some of the athletic events requiring an entry fee to compete.

For more information on RiverRocks Chattanooga, including times and specific event costs, visit http://www.riverrockschattanooga.com/.