Rock City’s Shamrock City to begin St. Patrick’s celebration

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — If you’re looking to participate in an Irish-themed celebration for St. Patrick’s Day, then you definitely want to check out Rock City’s 10th annual “Shamrock City” event, which begins the week of March 11.

This event is an annual Irish celebration and festival that includes live Irish music, Irish jig lessons, Irish food, specialty beer, dance performers and costume characters. This event is family friendly with activities for all ages. You can also see the High Falls streaming with green water.

Shamrock City will host Live Irish, Scottish, Celtic and Highlands Band Performances in the “Pot of Gold” Pavilion for attendees to enjoy. Shamrock City will host “The Molly Maguires” and “Olta” for some Irish, Celtic and Scottish music.

On your journey to and from activities, don’t be surprised to see members of the Chattanooga Pipe Band roaming through the gardens performing some Irish tunes.

For the adventurous attendees, there will be Shamrocks Quest, where you can climb the “Blarney Stone,” which is a 25-foot climbing wall. All who make it to the top will receive a special certificate along with a special prize.

Children will receive their very own passport booklet when they enter the park to collect special event stamps they can turn in at the end of their day for a prize.

Don’t expect to go hungry at Shamrock City, as there will be several different foods and vendors to try such as Cafe 7, Kettle Korn Shack and the Georgia Winery. For dessert, the Fudge Kitchen will feature Shamrock Green Fudge and fresh limeade.

Celebrate this St. Patrick’s day at Shamrock City this March.

This event will be held on March 11, 12, 18 and 19 from 8:30 a.m. to 5:00 p.m. Adult tickets cost $22.95 and children’s tickets cost $12.95. For more information, visit www.seerockcity.com.