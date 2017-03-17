Runners in pajamas to help Honduran women

By Emily Morgan, Staff Writer —

The Omega Phi Alpha Sorority will host a 5k Pajama Run to raise money for the Project 451 charity. which helps Honduran women learn skills to build a sustainable future in their community.

Project 541 is one of six service projects Omega Phi Alpha will support this semester. The non-profit organization was founded in 2013 by Kayla Austin, an University alumni. Since graduating in 2013, Austin moved to Honduras to continue her service in the impoverished region of La Moskita.

Omega Phi Alpha hopes to raise $5,000 for the charity with the pajama-themed 5k run.

“We’re trying to promote awareness and raise as much funds as possible,” Carly Denniston, the social media chair and project coordinator of the 5k, said. “We’re excited for the opportunity more than anything.”

Denniston added that the sorority is looking forward to getting the UTC and Chattanooga communities together for a great cause.

The run will take place on April 8. Registration for the event begins at 8:30 a.m. at Chamberlain Field. A donation slot will be available for those who don’t plan on running but still want to contribute.

“Omega Phi Alpha is most excited to host the Project 541 Pajama Run because it supports a local UTC alum in her endeavor to provide service to the La Moskita region in Honduras,” Madison McLelland, Omega Phi Alpha’s service director, said. “We are excited to share her mission with the campus and Chattanooga community.”

“Omega Phi Alpha’s cardinal principles include friendship and service — which Kayla provides to the kids she takes care of every day,” McLelland said.

Registration for the run is open until April 7.