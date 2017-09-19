New rowing head coach reflects on experience, Guinness World Record

By Chris King, Sports Editor—

Chattanooga native Ryan Worth reflects on prior rowing experience, his Guinness World Record accomplishment and how he became the head coach of the rowing program at UTC.

Worth grew up in Chattanooga and graduated from Notre Dame High School. Worth began his rowing career at the Chattanooga Junior Rowing club during his junior year of high school. He initially began rowing to rehab from a football injury.

“It’s exciting and humbling to be able to coach rowing in the town that I grew up,” said Ryan Worth. “UTC was the first school in Tennessee to get serious about rowing. There are only a couple college teams in the state with staffed coaches.”

Worth graduated from the University of Tennessee at Knoxville with a Bachelor of Science degree in Environmental Science. During his time at Tennessee, Worth served as the novice team captain and spent two years as the club president for the rowing team.

“I was club president for a couple years at Tennessee,” said Worth. “We didn’t have a staff coach so we were doing all the day-to-day operations to keep the club going. It was very much a group effort.”

In 2011, coach Worth rowed across the Atlantic Ocean from Morocco to Barbados with 15 other crew members on a 13-meter catamaran. Worth and the other crew members were awarded recognition in the Guinness Book of World Records for being the first catamaran to row an ocean unsupported and the first crew of 16 to row an ocean. One of the crew members was the oldest to ever row an ocean; he was 67 at the time.

“I didn’t go after it to chase a record, I just wanted to row across an ocean,” said Worth. “It turned into a crew of 16, almost half I had never met in person before we arrived in Africa. There were so many unknown variables to it but I think my rowing experience helped me throughout the process.”

Prior to coming to UTC, Worth spent time as the assistant rowing coach at Stetson University. He helped assist the head coach in all aspects of managing the division one men’s and women’s rowing teams. Worth noted that Stetson helped prepare him for the coaching position at UTC.

“My time at Stetson prepared me a lot for what I’m doing here at UTC,” Worth said. ”It was a whole new environment than I was used to prior to me being assistant coach.”

The sport of rowing continues to grow in the city of Chattanooga. Chattanooga embraces the rowing community by hosting the annual Head of the Hooch, which was run for the first time in 1982. The Head of the Hooch is one of the world’s largest rowing regattas with over 2,000 boats racing over the span of two days. The rowing competition has hosted teams from Canada, Germany, Sweden and Australia. The Head of the Hooch competition is set for November 4-5 on the Chattanooga riverfront.

“I think small pockets of the community has always embraced rowing,” said Worth. “We have multiple high school programs in the area that support rowing programs and UTC offers people the opportunity to row when they come to college. I think Chattanooga is starting to really embrace rowing.”

UTC Rowing is a competitive club that is open to any full-time student that wants to get involved. Coach Worth noted that there is no prior experience required in order to get involved and it’s never too late to get involved.

“I want everyone on campus to know that it’s never too late to join,” said Worth. “Our competitive season is in the spring, so our fall season is a chance to do longer races and learn more about being efficient. For people that are new to rowing, they can come out anytime to see if rowing is something they enjoy.”

If you’re interested in learning more about rowing or joining the rowing team at UTC, email Ryan Worth at Ryan-Worth@utc.edu.

This story is a correction to a prior story the Echo published about Ryan Worth’s rowing experience and accomplishments. The previous story misreported some facts about Worth’s prior coaching experience and rowing accomplishments.