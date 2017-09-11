Scenic City Showdown: Mocs finish 2-1 with wins over SIUE, Jackson State

By Cameron Wood, Staff Writer —

For the second straight weekend, the UTC volleyball team hosted an invitational. Following their second place finish in the Chattanooga Classic, the Mocs looked to rebound in the Scenic City Showdown. UTC’s performance was just good enough, winning the tournament despite a three-way tie for first place with Georgia State (GSU) and Southern Illinois-Edwardsville (SIUE).

The Mocs started the Scenic City Showdown on Friday night against SIUE. The Mocs came out of the gates slowly, losing the first set 25-20. They responded strongly by taking the next three sets 25-19, 25-19 and 25-21 respectively. Sophomores Ally Ford, Leesburg, Virginia, and Dani Szczepanski, Cincinnati, Ohio, each notched double digit kills and freshman Megan Kaufman, Liberty Township, Ohio, racked up 27 digs.

“I thought we matched them point for point, had a good win,” said UTC coach Travis Filar.

Following that performance up with another win, the Mocs trounced Jackson State. Again coming out a little flat, Szczepanski kick-started a run for UTC with three kills in the first set. The first set ended 25-15 and UTC took the next two sets 25-18 and 25-16 respectively to complete the sweep.

The match against Jackson State gave coach Filar a chance to rotate the squad. Some of the more inexperienced players like freshman Maddie Halsey, Rochester Hills, Michigan, and sophomore Brianna Anderson, Austin, Texas, got valuable playing time.

“We have depth, we can use different lineups and put different people in different positions and still take control of the match,” said Filar following the win against Jackson State. “Those kids that got an opportunity today work hard in practice and earned their opportunity.”

The final match on Saturday night was the best of the Classic. The Mocs faced a tough Georgia State team in a five set thriller. Breaking the trend of starting slowly, UTC took the first two sets, 25-22 and 25-12 with another strong showing from Ford, who had 10 kills up to that point.

Then the Panthers stole the next two sets, 25-21 and 25-17, to force a decisive fifth set. After a tough fought set where both teams had multiple match point opportunities, and with the crowd on their feet the whole fifth set, GSU finished the Mocs off by a final score of 21-19.

Although disappointed in the result of the match coach Filar saw the need to use that match as a learning tool.

“We have to [use this match as a learning tool],” said Filar. “If we don’t use this as a learning tool, then we will have missed an opportunity. I know this group will respond the right way. Just like we challenged them after the Murray State loss last weekend, we are going to do the same thing.”

Next weekend the Mocs head to Missouri to play in the Missouri State Invitational. The Mocs are set to play against Missouri State on Thursday, Sept. 14, at 8:00 p.m.

“[We are] playing three very tough teams, three teams in the top 40, all receiving top 25 votes,” said Filar. “It will be a test to see what we need to do moving forward.”