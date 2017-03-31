Scholarly Men in Action give back to community

By Dominique Malone, Staff Writer — The community surrounding Chattanooga is without a doubt one of the best things about the city, and Scholarly Men in Action is an organization that seeks to give back to it.

The men who join the club aspire to be future leaders and want to encourage the next generation to follow in their footsteps.

In other words, their main goals revolve around cultivating their skills and mentoring younger boys in the process.

“Scholarly Men in Action is an organization with a purpose to serve our community.

Scholarly Men in Action strives to educate high school students on how important it is to receive a college degree, help college students with challenges they may face during their college career, and volunteer within the community to help people who have disabilities, special education needs, and financial needs,” says Carl Steele, a senior from Nashville.

There are many community service organizations on campus that are geared towards these types of goals; however, SMIA seeks to serve anywhere that there is a need.

In addition to all of their volunteer activities, they foster their own talents within each meeting.

They are a brotherhood where they uplift one another in everything they do and the support is evident.

The men of the organization welcome anyone to come and sit in on a meeting regardless of who they are.

SMIA is a fairly new organization, but they have been making incredible strides in the community.

“We are partnering with Gear Up in April and are going to Howard High School and talking to them about the importance of college and education. Additionally, we are volunteering with the tours they are doing April 18th, 24th and 25th. But, our main volunteer activity is with Intervarsity Christian Fellowship where we go to Dalewood and Orchard Knob Middle during the week,” said Steele.

If you are looking for a welcoming place to fellowship with unique people, then Scholarly Men in Action is the place to visit.

For more information on the organization, please visit Orgsync or contact Carl Steele.