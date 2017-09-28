Seven former SoCon Champions fulfill professional dreams

By Chris King, Sports Editor —

Seven members of the 2015-16 Southern Conference Champion men’s basketball team are currently playing professional basketball all over the world. From Europe to Australia to South America to Asia, UTC basketball is well represented all across the globe.

It all started with a SoCon Championship and a trip to the 2016 NCAA Tournament, and now seven members of that team are playing professional basketball in four different continents.

Eric Robertson (’16) – Leicester Riders (Great Britain)

Eric Robertson played last year in Great Britain for the Leicester Riders. The Riders won the BBL Championship last season and Robertson finished the season averaging 7.3 points per game and 41.3 percent from three-point range.

Robertson started all 35 games his senior year for the Mocs. He ranks third all-time in UTC history with 191 three pointers made in his career. Robertson finished his career with a 41.0 three-point percentage, which ranks fifth in UTC history.

Career Stats: 851 points, 216 rebounds, 153 assists

Dee Oldham (’16) – West Adelaide Bearcats (Australia)

Dee Oldham played last year in Australia for the West Adelaide Bearcats. Oldham was named the Premier League MVP and helped lead the Bearcats to their first Premier League title since 1996. Oldham averaged 26.9 points, 8.4 rebounds and 3.3 assists per game throughout his MVP season.

Oldham was a very versatile player at UTC as he could play the two, three or four. Oldham posted 7.3 points per game during his senior season, as he was a crucial piece off the bench.

Career Stats: 257 points, 169 rebounds, 40 assists

Justin Tuoyo (’17) – EGIS Kormend (Hungary)

Justin Tuoyo signed with EGIS Kormend in July of 2017. EGIS Kormend is a member of the NB I/A league, which is the highest level of men’s basketball in Hungary.

In his three years at UTC, Tuoyo tallied a very illustrious career. Tuoyo holds the all-time record for blocks in a season with 104 and blocks in a career with 270. Tuoyo was named SoCon Defensive Player of the Year in 2015, 2016 and 2017. He is also a three-time All-SoCon member.

Career Stats: 1,102 points, 571 rebounds, 89 assists

Tre’ McLean (’17) – Parma Basket Perm (Russia)

Tre’ McLean signed with Parma Basket in early August. Parma Basket is a member of the VTB United League, which is the highest level of basketball in Russia.

McLean was named to the All-SoCon first team in 2016 and All-SoCon third team in 2017. McLean started 79 games in his three seasons at UTC. He scored a career-high 35 points against Marshall in December of 2016.

Career Stats: 955 points, 472 rebounds, 180 assists

Casey Jones (’17) – Rivadavia de Mendoza (Argentina)

Casey Jones plays professional basketball in Argentina. He plays for a team in the Torneo Nacional de Ascenso (TNA) which is the second division of the Argentine basketball league system.

Jones is the only player in UTC history to record 1,200 points, 600 rebounds, 200 assists and 100 steals in a career. Jones was named All-SoCon in 2014 and 2015. He ranks sixth all-time on the UTC scoring list and third all-time in UTC history with 113 starts in his career.

Career Stats: 1,314 points, 659 rebounds, 215 assists

Greg Pryor (’17) – Union Tarbes-Lourdes (France)

Greg Pryor plays professional basketball in France in the third level of French pro basketball. In Pryor’s first professional game, he posted eight points, four rebounds and five assists.

Pryor is the only player in UTC history with 1,200 points, 300 assists and 150 steals. Pryor was named the 2016 SoCon Tournament Most Outstanding Player and All-SoCon third team in 2015. Pryor holds the school-record for career starts with 125. He also ranks third all-time in UTC history with 170 career steals.

Career Stats: 1,203 points, 284 rebounds, 343 assists

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook (’17) – (China)

Johnathan Burroughs-Cook plays professional basketball in China.

Burroughs-Cook started all 31 games during his senior season at UTC. He averaged 9.3 points per game and posted 15 double-figure games during his senior season. Burroughs-Cook posted a career-high 23 points in a win at Georgia during his junior season in 2015.

Career Stats: 489 points, 137 rebounds, 79 assists