SGA attempts to make crosswalks safer

By Eric Wise, Assistant New Editor —

Recently, SGA worked with the Chancellor’s office and Chattanooga Mayor Andy Berke’s office to have stop signs installed at the intersection of Douglas Street and Oak Street.

This intersection was the cause of incident earlier this semester when a car hit a student who was crossing the street. SGA’s Government and External Affairs Chairman, Tucker McClendon, said that he sat down with the Chancellor, school officials, Mayor Berke’s office and city transportations officials to talk about issues students were having with the crosswalks.

“It was brought to [SGA’s] attention by several students who told us they felt unsafe and that they have nearly been hit by cars at the intersection of Douglas and Oak [Street],” McClendon said. “So I brought it to the attention of the Chancellors office and we worked together with the Mayor’s Office to get the stop signs in place.”

Students are happy that cars now have to stop at that intersection, but James Peck, a senior from Cleveland, Tennessee thinks that the burden isn’t solely on the drivers.

“People need to not expect [cars] to stop at the crosswalks,” he said. “The [crosswalks] without stop signs are less safe because students walking don’t look, they just walk out in front of cars.”

Madison Long, a junior from Chattanooga, is thankful for the crosswalk improvements, but still feels that some can be dangerous.

“I think for the most part the crosswalks on campus are safe, and everyone tries to avoid running over people,” she said. “I think the one in front of the [5th Street] parking garage is the least safe though, because people drive pretty fast through there.”

McClendon said that SGA is aware of these concerns, and is working with the Chancellor’s and Mayor’s office to ease them.

“If any students have concerns or feel unsafe in certain crosswalks, or have any infrastructure [issues] please reach out to me and I would be more than happy to take the concerns to the Mayor’s office and school administration to help try to resolve their concerns,” he said.