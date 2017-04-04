New SGA president, senators announced after elections

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—
SGA announced the spring election results for the 2017-2018 school year on March 31 in Heritage Plaza.
Rachel Emond was elected the new SGA President, and she gave short speech to students thanking them for their votes and support.
After her announced victory, Emond said she is excited about being President, and with her new position she hopes to get more students involved in making their voices heard through SGA.
“I’m looking forward to it, and I hope that the student body stays involved during the year as much as they have during elections,” she said. “We always struggle to get voter turnout, so I hope that we can work on that this year and make sure that we are getting as many students involved as possible.”
It was also announced that Drew Keil is the new Vice President and Semaja Reed is SGA’s new treasurer.
The following is a list of all the student senate winners:
District I – College of Arts & Sciences
- Dominique Malone
- Jaylen Mans
- Tucker McClendon
- Derek Stienmetz
- Andreya Steidl
- Rebecca Richter
- Mac Martin
District II – College of Business
- Carl Steele
- Caroline Waldron
- Alexander Ioannidis
- Christian Garren
District III – College of Engineering & Computer Science
- Andrew Reynolds
District IV – College of Health, Education & Professional Studies
- Opeletia Helton
- Wesley Bolton
- Caleb Hearn
- Zachary Shreeve
District V – Undeclared Majors
- Jacey Edwards
To see a complete breakdown of the votes, visit SGA’s twitter page.