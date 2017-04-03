Students prompt change on campus during SGA election debate

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

The SGA executive and senate candidates participated in a debate and meet and greet, co-sponsored by SGA and the Society of Professional Journalism (SPJ) on Monday, March 27th at 6 p.m.

The event allowed audience members to voice their concerns to candidates and in return learn how each candidate would best tackle the issues.

The event was initially planned as a debate between the executive candidates but without all candidates, specifically one of the two presidential and vice presidential candidates present, the floor was open to senate candidates as well.

Kelsey Weaver, the current president of SGA, felt that while not all executive candidates were present, it opened way for more opportunity for the event.

“I am really excited because every candidate will have more opportunity to speak because it is less of a debate format so it will be less focused on the presidents and more focused on everyone,” said Weaver. “Of course there is value in being here at all because it gives you the opportunity to speak to your constituents and the audience members who are given the opportunity to ask specific questions about things that matter to them as students.”

The participating candidates and their running positions were: Rachel Emond (President), Drew Keil (Vice President), Semaja Reed (Treasurer), Tucker McClendon (District 1), Andreya Steidl (District 1), Caroline Waldron (District 2), Alexander Ioannidis (District 2), Christian Garren (District 2), Andrew Reynolds (District 3) and Zach Street (District 4).

They began the event by introducing themselves and the position they were running for. After a few prepared questions, students were then allowed to pose questions to their candidate of choice.

Proposed questions from students included a range of topic from tuition increase and budget allocation to the representation for the LGBTQ+ community and the WUTC scandal.

A member of SGA and SAFE initiated the open forum with a question for Presidential candidate, Rachel Emond, that in light of the situation about WUTC, if she would stand with the LGBT community who states the firing was based on the content of the story.

Emond did not feel it was the place of SGA to stand for or against the administration’s decision to fire someone because of her lack of knowledge of the situation, however, she stands with the community and their concerns.

“It would be really important for SGA and the executive committee to sit down and discuss our opinions and what we heard from students about that specific issue to make sure that students always know we are on their side,” said Edmond. “SGA stands with all students and wants to make sure all students are comfortable and if LGBTQ+ students were upset or afraid because, it would be SGA’s job to make sure they are comfortable.”

The student then asked what she would do in the role as President if students were uncomfortable, given the concerns.

“I think words mean a lot… I think putting out a statement and stating that regardless of what happened, we stand with the LGBTQ students,” said Edmond. “We stand with what their concerns are, if they are afraid on campus, we to do whatever we can do to make sure they are not.

Edmond stated that she does not feel that SGA has a good relationship with organizations that help LGBTQ+ students but feels that this should change to better make those students know they “have a home in SGA”.

One student, a member of CAB, questioned the entire panel of candidates about how they would better communicate with their constituents. He had participated in Freshman Senate and saw first hand how many on SGA get elected but do not act on their position.

Tucker McClendon, a candidate for District 1, has not served on SGA but has decided to run for senate position to change these concerns.

“I am in the same boat as you… I have been asked before for SGA and I have turned it down for that reason,” said McClendon. “I came and sat in that chair and 85% of senators that were there were on their laptops, online shopping, Facebook so it kind of angered me and I wanted to make a change to that.”

Other concerns raised by students included how they plan to change SGA in the upcoming year, the new 15/4 tuition model and how organizational budgets would change in the future.

