SGA president discusses plans for upcoming year

By Ashley Day, Editor-in-Chief–

Outreach

This semester, SGA will be focusing on outreach to students and diversification of the organization. President Rachel Emond, senior from Knoxville, hopes to make SGA more accessible so that she can better understand the concerns of students.

“I think in the past, we’ve been kind of a closed-off organization that a lot of people don’t really know how to get involved with and don’t know how to get in contact with,” Emond said. “Our number one priority this year is just to make sure that we’re reaching out to students and that they know what we’re doing and that they can always come to our meetings.”

Emond also wants to encourage more students to get involved with SGA by making it easier to run for offices and serve on committees. To help with this, they have cut down on some requirements to allow busy students to incorporate being a part of SGA into their schedules.

Drew Keil, vice president of SGA, said he also thinks one of SGA’s biggest goals is to be more in touch with students.

“We hope to be more vocal about some of the things we’re talking about in meetings,” he said. “Also, getting outside of our offices and our meetings and reaching out to student organizations, if they have a direct interest.”

To accomplish their goal of reaching more students this semester, SGA officials have constructed a marketing team of about 20 students who volunteer their services while gaining experience in videography, photography and social media.

They have also hired an external communications director, whose main job will be to reach out to other campus organizations and make sure that they are being represented within SGA. Emond believes that this will increase awareness of the organization and encourage more involvement.

Diversity

Emond said she thinks the senate body is much more diverse this year than last year.

“Last year we were very female and very white. I feel like the senate body this year is way more gender and racially representative,” Emond said. “We also have more Greek Life representatives this year, which was definitely a criticism that we heard last year.”

The senate also includes a couple of student athletes this year, but Emond said she hopes they can include more in the future.

“The entire point of SGA is to represent the student body. If you’re missing some key groups, if you only represent white females, then you’re obviously not representing the student body well,” she said. “There are so many different groups on campus that we could probably always do better to represent.”

Parking & tuition

SGA officials have been debating possible solutions to students’ complaints about parking on campus for the past few semesters. Emond and Keil agreed that by Fall 2018, parking will most likely be changed to a commuter and noncommuter system as opposed to the current reserved and general lots.

Another big issue that is often brought up at SGA meetings is tuition. Some UTC officials have pitched the idea of charging students tuition for 15 hours, instead of the current 12 hour limit. The intent is to encourage students to graduate in four years by taking more hours each semester.

Emond says she and other SGA officers still have many questions and concerns about the plan.

“I don’t think anyone in the room was like ‘Yes, let’s do this,'” Emond said. “We have a lot of concerns about how it would affect students who work at the same time as they go to school and students who are trying to pay for college on their own.”

SGA doesn’t have an official position on the issue right now, but Emond said she hopes they have the chance to get more information about the plan soon.