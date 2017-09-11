SGA Minutes 09/05/17

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor—

The meeting began with guest speaker Robert Liddell, director of University Care Services, who gave a presentation and talked about what the University Care Center is.

Tyler Forrest, associate vice chancellor for Budget and Finance, then gave a presentation that broke down how the university uses students fees.

During advisor reports, Dee Dee Anderson, associate vice chancellor, gave updates on the progress of Lupton Library. Anderson explained that the first floor of Lupton will be used to house student activites, such as, CAB, SGA, the Women’s Center, etc. She then said that the finished project is expected to be completed and open for student use in January 2020.

During his report, Treasurer Caleb Hearn showed members the SGA stipend budget for the school year.

The meeting then segwayed into committee reports, where Derek Stienmetz, campus observations chair, said that his committee is looking into adding additional prayer rooms on campus per requests from several students. The university currently has the Reflection Room in the UC, but Stienmetz said a lot of students have requested to have prayer rooms closer to both the EMCS building and South Campus.

Several student organizations were officially approved including the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, the Political Science Club, Healthy Mocs and MOMentum Moms on Campus.

At the end of the meeting, Christopher Farner was approved as a senator for District 2, and Muhammad Sheikh was approved as a senator for District 4.