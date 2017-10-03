SGA minutes 09/26/2017

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor —

Guest speaker Jim Hicks, dean of students, started off the meeting by talking about the Student Programs and Services Fee that all students have to pay. A part of this fee requires students to choose between two options, and depending on which option they choose, seven percent of this fee goes either towards programs and events that are organized by CAB or towards projects and programs that the Vice Chancellor for Students Development and SPAC deem beneficial to students.

Louanne Weber, director for Student Health Services, came to SGA to talk about what Student Health Services is and what services they have to offer.

During committee reports, Student Athletics Chair, Christopher Velasco said that his committee is looking into getting smoothie place, like Smoothie Kind put into the ARC.

During a period of new business, Velasco proposed that $412.03 be allocated from the Student Athletics fund for the purchase of snacks to be given out at different tables around campus in order to promote student athletes and the Athletic Department. The snacks that were included in the proposal were Poptarts, cookies, Rice Krispies, Cheez-its, etc. Many SGA members showed concern for this because no one would be monitoring the snacks, which caused some people to bring up the fact that someone could easily walk up to the table and steal everything. Some people also did not think that the snacks had a direct enough correlation to Athletics, so students would not know exactly what the snacks would be promoting. Senators ultimately voted to send the proposal back to the committee for revisions and reconsideration.

Also, External Communication Chair, Tucker McClendon, mentioned that his committee is working on getting food trucks to come to campus.