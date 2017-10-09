SGA minutes 10/03/2017

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor —

The meeting began with Bryan Bulmer, coordinator for the Financial Wellness Center, who talked about what the Financial Wellness Center is and how students can budget their money now in order to prepare for their futures.

Next, during executive reports, President Rachel Emond talked about a new collaborative parking study that is being conducted by officials from the university, CARTA and River City Company. Emond said that this new study will look at the effectiveness of parking both around the campus and in Chattanooga in general. Emond also said that university officials are looking at having more incentives for incoming freshmen to complete the Alcohol Edu and Haven programs. She said that one of the possible incentives they are looking at is putting a hold on the accounts of students who fail to complete these programs.

During committee reports, Student Body Projects Chair, Morgan Johnson said that her committee is looking at getting speakers put in the game room and also a bus route to and from Douglas Heights and campus.

Government and External Affairs Chair, Tucker McClendon said that it could be at least two years before food trucks are allowed to come to campus because specifics have to be worked out with Aramark.

Also during this meeting, $550.44 was approved to be allocated from Student Athletics to purchase wings that were given out at the combined BSA, SGA and Homecoming tailgate.

At the end of the meeting, several new student organizations were officially approved including:

Chatt Town Singers

UTC Dance Company

Swing Club

Young Americans for Liberty

Another club, Society for Collegiate Leadership and Achievement, was on the agenda to be voted on. However, many senators did not think this club had much distinction from other honors societies on campus, so they decided to table the vote until the President for the organization could come to speak to SGA