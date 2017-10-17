SGA minutes 10/10/2017

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor –

Mark Wharton was the guest speaker at the meeting, and he talked about how the athletic fee works and what it is used for. Wharton said the 73 percent of the athletic budget comes from student fees, and this money goes toward the operating and maintaining of athletic facilities as well as for salaries and stipends for students who work in athletics. Wharton said that the Athletics Department is currently trying to come up with ways to raise more money, so that the department does not have to rely so heavily on student fees for funding.

Next during executive reports, President Rachel Emond gave an update on the potential outsourcing. Emond said that the university should be getting official numbers within the next week and that the chancellor is not expecting outsourcing to save the university any money. Emond also said that the 15 in 4 tuition model that the university had once hoped to implement in Fall 2018, will actually not be ready be ready to introduce to students anytime soon. Emond said that there is still a lot of research to be done and specifics to be worked out before university officials can officially decided whether or not the model will work for UTC.

During committee reports, Campus Observation Chair Derek Stienmetz said that Carol Oglesby, assistant director of Health Education and Wellness Promotion, has been working on a proposal that could make UTC a tobacco free campus.

Next, during a period of new business, $562.07 was approved to be allocated from the Student Athletics fund for the purchase of three JBL speakers and an Apple watch that will be given out to promote the Athletics Department. Also, $230 was approved to be allocated from the Government and External Affairs fund to purchase prizes that will be given away to select students who completed the survey that SGA sent out to the student body.

An resolution was also passed, which asked the Chattanooga City Council to change the ordinance that prohibits food trucks from operating on city streets. This ordinance has created some problems for the Government and External Affairs committee, which has been trying to bring food trucks to campus.

Also during the meeting, the Chattanooga Singers and the UTC Pre-Dental Society were approved as official student organizations.