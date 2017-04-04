SGA Minutes March 28

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

At the beginning of the meeting on March 28, Gretchen Potts, UC Foundation professor of chemistry and president-elect of Faculty Senate encouraged students to join Faculty Senate next year. She said Faculty Senate wants to start recruiting members in this semester instead of waiting until fall.

During committee reports, Elizabeth Benn, the social issues, equity, and diversity chair said her committee is working on getting feminine products placed at the front desks of certain buildings around campus. She said some of the locations they are looking to place these products are in the ARC, library, and UC.

Ethan Poteet, university and academic affairs chair, said his committee will soon start planning for the study marathon that takes place in the library during finals week every semester.

During a period of new business, $110.40 was allocated from University and Academic Affairs for plaques for the Outstanding Professor winners for both 2016 and 2017. From the same account, $111.90 was allocate for sheet cake that will be given out at the Outstanding Senior Ceremony. From Capitol Projects , $44.12 was allocated for two gavels that will be given to the Vice President for this year and last year, and $42.14 was allocated for the purchase of three graduation stoles, which will be given to the three highest SGA officers at the SGA Leadership Banquet. Lastly, $484.53 was allocated from the K account for reusable, plastic centerpieces that will be used at the SGA Leadership Banquet as well as other events in the future.