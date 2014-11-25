SGA Minutes 9/6

Compiled by Carson Cook, Chattanooga, Tenn. —

Chancellor Steve Angle attended SGA’s meeting last Tuesday, Sept. 6, to discuss changes on campus and in the community.

Angle explained plans for the renovation that will turn Lupton Library into Lupton Hall. In addition to classrooms and office space for the College of Arts and Sciences, a large portion of Lupton Hall will be space for student organizations.

Angle also acknowledged that the state of Tennessee is looking into transferring facilities operation to a third party. He expected a decision would be made around February or March, and UTC’s decision would be separate from other campuses in the UT system.

The state has hired an independent party to evaluate if outsourcing would really save money. Angle said UTC already operates more efficiently than the national standards and that auditors will not be visiting UTC’s campus to evaluate its efficiency.

Senators questioned Angle on how contracting out could hurt communication between departments, would take jobs away from Tennesseans, and could hurt the employees, although the state has promised that any contract would include language protecting the employee’s pay and benefits.

Angle asked the senators for feedback about how they like to get around the city of Chattanooga and ways to improve the Mocs Express bus route. This segwayed into a conversation with SGA’s other guest speakers, representatives from the Chattanooga Department of Transportation (CDOT).

CDOT’s presentation focus on plans to improve the ML King Boulevard such as repairing sidewalks, updating ramps and added nicer, brick crosswalks. The department hopes to change the corridor from four lanes to three with a turn lane and bike lanes, which has been shown to decrease accidents without significantly increasing travel time.

During this meeting, each district of senators chose a chair. Blake Kitterman was chosen for District 1, Disa Patel for District 2, Sharhea Bell and Samantha Sweck as co-chairs for District 3, Semaja Reed for District 4 and Emily Houston for District 5

Chief of Staff Abby Kinnard said in her report that she is still looking for people to serve on university committees. There are a variety of university committees that work on things like parking appeals, the first year reading experience, the bookstore or honors court.

Any student can serve on these committees. A full list of university committees can be found on SGA’s website and interested students can email Kinnard at CGZ447@mocs.utc.edu.

The meeting ended with a discussion about pay for resident assistants (RAs). First-year RAs receive room and a meal plan and second year and higher RAs receive an additional stipend. However RAs do not receive any kind of regular paycheck.

Some senators said this was unfair, especially because RAs can not have off campus jobs. This prevents RAs from accepting paid internship opportunities.