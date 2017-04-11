SGA Minutes from April 4, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

During the committee reports at the meeting on April 4, A’Jacia Wash, campus observations chair, said her committee is partnering with Edge to do a recycling competition during Clean & Green on April 29th. Whichever student organization brings in the most recyclables, wins a prize.

Elizabeth Benn, the social issues, equity, and diversity chair, talked about the HeForShe campaign that her committee is doing. On April 18, there will be banner painting, April 19 will have another activity focusing on equality, and April 20 will feature the movie “The Mask You Live In” on Chamberlain Field. Benn also said she has reached out the heads of the ARC, UC and UTC Library about placing feminine hygiene products in each building.

Ethan Poteet, the university and academic affairs chair, said that his committee is trying to negotiate a deal with Champy’s to provide food during the study marathon.

Caroline Beatse, government and external affairs chair, said that her committee is working on creating a transportation survey. One person could win two one-day tickets to Bonnaroo. However, Beatse said she is still trying to work out details with Richard Brown, the executive vice chancellor of finance and operations, as to whether or not her committee can purchase these tickets to use as a prize.

Also during this meeting, $326.33 was allocated from Student Athletics to use for 16 half gallons of Clumpies Ice Cream, which will be given out at the spring football game on April 8. $484.15 was allocated from Government and External Affairs to be used for the purchase of the two Bonnaroo tickets mentioned above.

Finally, the Pre-Dental Society was approved as an official student organization by the senate.