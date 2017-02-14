SGA Minutes from Feb. 7, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

The meeting began with a series of executive reports beginning with President Kelsey Weaver.

In her report, Weaver reminded senators to go to at least one student organization and try to recruit more members for SGA by telling the organization about what SGA does and how it operates.

Weaver also told senators that SGA seminars will be taking place on Feb. 14 and Feb. 19. She said that the purpose of these seminars will be to talk about goal setting for the future of SGA. Weaver also briefly mentioned that Howard School now has a new principal who wants to rebuild their own SGA from scratch. Weaver said that the University’s SGA will be continuing their mentorship with Howard School and is also considering ways to help Howard School develop their new SGA.

Treasurer Abby Kinnard said that the she will bring a rough draft of the budget proposal that she created at the next meeting since it’s due Feb. 17.

Parliamentarian Andrew Keil said that there will be many more student organizations that will be up for approval at the next few meetings because he has received numerous requests.

Marketing and Communication Director, Melanie Martin said that the Twitter polls that she mentioned at the SGA meeting on Jan. 24, are generating a lot of student participation.

Ethan Poteet, university and academics chair, mentioned that his committee has acquired more materials, like dry erase markers, for the library because they were in desperate need of these items.

Also at this meeting Article five, sections 14 and 16 were revealed to be up for repeal. Section 14 states freshman senate must maintain a set of bylaws, which must specify the procedures necessary for the way in which the freshman senate is conducted. Section 16 states that no material under this amendment may be amended without the approval of two thirds of the senate. Keil said that the main reason for the repeal of theses sections is because they are redundant with other material already in the Constitution. He said that repealing these sections would give freshman senate more control over how they operate. Both sections will be voted on in the next meeting on Feb. 14 and must be approved by two- thirds of the senate.

At the end of the meeting, Students for Free Expression, which aims to advocate for the importance of the freedom of speech on campus, was approved as an official student organization.