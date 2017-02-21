SGA Minutes from Feb. 14, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

The meeting on Feb. 14 began with guest speaker, Sam Lancaster, asking SGA members for their advice about how to get more students to attend sporting events. One of the ideas that was proposed was to start having tailgates for basketball games. Other ideas included handing out more free items and making more videos advertising the games for students.

After this, the meeting moved into a period of addressing new business. The senate approved to allocate $137.38 from the University and Academic Affairs committee for formal invitations to give to the executive team for this year’s Outstanding Senior Awards.

Next, the senate voted to repeal Article five, sections 14 and 16, which were explained in detail at the meeting on Feb. 7. Andrew Keil, parliamentarian, reiterated that these sections were redundant of other sections in SGA’s Constitution.

Also discussed at this meeting was a proposal to repeal the section in the Constitution that says SGA meeting times have to be held every Tuesday at 3:05 p.m. The senate will vote on this issue Feb. 22, and if repealed, the new meeting times will be every Tuesday at 5 p.m. Keil said that repealing this amendment would remove it from the Constitution and put it in the bylaws, which would make it easier for SGA to change the meeting time year to year if necessary.

Another change to the Constitution will be voted on Feb. 22, which would change the way that the SGA Constitution can be altered. Currently Article eight, sections one and two, require changes to the Constitution to be voted on by referendum. However, Keil said that if these sections are repealed, it would allow changes to SGA’s Constitution to be voted on, not only by referendum, but within student senate as well. The way this would work is that two-thirds of the senate would have to approve proposed amendments at two different Student Senate meetings.

Instead of the regular executive reports, the meeting then transitioned into the first SGA Seminar. During this seminar, executives talked about the ways in which SGA operates, and they also answered any questions that members may have had about the basics of SGA.

President Kelsey Weaver went over the steps of the election process, which includes turning in an election packet that signifies a person is running for election, verbal campaigning, paper campaigning, etc.

Secretary Rachel Emond used a quiz on kahoot.it to see how much members knew about SGA. The questions covered everything from knowledge about the purpose of the different committees to the ways in which amendments can be changed.

At the end of the meeting, executives reminded the other members that the next part of the seminar will take place on Feb. 19.