SGA Minutes from Feb. 21, 2017

Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

Kyle Anderson from UTC BIGs began the meeting on Feb. 21 by talking about the new organization. He explained to SGA that UTC BIGs is like Big Brothers Big Sisters, which allows volunteers from the community to mentor children. Anderson also said that UTC BIGs will be hosting a bowling bash on Mar. 23 at the Southside Social to fundraise money for the organization.

Next, Dee Dee Anderson, associate vice chancellor of student development, gave a presentation about what student development does and what departments are included within student development. She also said that the department is looking to change its name to something that gives students more of an idea of what they do. The two suggested name changes that Anderson showed to SGA were the Division of Student Life and Division of Student Affairs.

Deonna Starks, freshman senate president, said that Freshman Senate will be creating homeless care packages, and she said she hopes to make at least 100 of them. She said that they will take physical donations for things like shampoo or monetary donations in the form of cash or checks.

The meeting then moved into a period of discussing old business. Article 5, section 4, subsection D was successfully repealed. Like discussed at the meeting on Feb. 14, this section of SGA’s Constitution said that changes to the Constitution could only be voted on by a referendum. This section will now be replaced with one that says that SGA can approve changes to the Constitution either by referendum or by a two-thirds senate vote at two separate senate meetings.

Also at this meeting, Zachery Gilbert was supposed to be appointed as a District 1 senator; however, he had to drop out at the last minute because he realized he would not be able to attend SGA meetings at the new scheduled time.

On the other hand, though, Coyle Gregory was appointed as a District 2 senator, and Quentin Payne was appointed as a District 3 senator.

Then, executive members showed the senate the spring election packet, which must be filled out by anyone who runs for SGA in Spring 2017. The proposed election packet was approved by the senate.

Finally, a representative from the honors college, said that they are trying to work out a partnership with Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System to make it to where every student has a bicycle membership that would allow them to rent a bike from any of the available stations. If it works out, the membership would be included in the cost of tuition for each student; however, some SGA members were skeptical about how much this would raise tuition.