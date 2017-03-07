SGA Minutes from Feb. 28, 2017

Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

The meeting on Feb. 28 began when Olivia George from the Innovations in Honors Program talked more about the process of getting bicycle memberships for all students through the Chattanooga Bicycle Transit System. She said that students with disabilities would exempt from paying the fee, which would be included in tuition. Many SGA members were concerned with the statistics surrounding how many students use the bikes now and how many would actually use them if the cost of them was included tuition. George did not have the exact logistics for SGA; however, she said that she is still in the process of getting all the information together.

Next, the meeting moved to a period of executive reports. In her report, Treasurer Abby Kinnard showed senators SGA’s budget plan.

During her report, Secretary Rachel Emond gave members a few minutes to fill out the Student Attitudes on Sexual Assault Survey. Some of the prizes for filling out the survey include a lunch with Chuck Cantrell and a reserved parking pass.

Freshman Senate President, Deonna Starks said that Freshman Senate received a lot of donations for the homeless care packages, and they will start putting the packages together Mar. 2.

Finally, in her committee report, Samantha Sweck, student body projects chair, said that her committee is working on putting a jukebox and a photo booth in the game room of the UC before Fall 2017.