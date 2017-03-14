SGA Minutes from March 7, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

The brief meeting on March 7 was kicked off with a series of executive reports.

In her report, President Kelsey Weaver reminded everyone that the election process will be starting up again in the next few weeks. She told members that if their seats are up for re-election, and if they want to be in SGA again next year, then they should first fill out an election packet.

Parliamentarian Andrew Keil told members to vote and encourage other students to vote on the referendum on Orgsync. This referendum focuses on the changes to SGA’s Constitution that were discussed in the last couple of meetings.

Marketing and Communications Director, Melanie Martin said that throughout March, SGA will be posting questions on their Twitter page to go along with Women’s History Month. The first question that was posted asked students to mention an influential woman in their life.

Then during committee reports, Student Body Projects Chair, Samantha Sweck said her committee is going to be sending out surveys to the body about the jukebox and photo booth they are planning to put in the Game Room. She said that she wants to have statistics that she can use to prove that students really want these items.

Also at this meeting, A’ Jacoa Wash was appointed as the new Campus Observations Chair. At a previous meeting, it was mentioned that Josh Farmer resigned from this position because he was overwhelmed with obligations and responsibilities. Wash has been filling in as Interim Campus Observations Chair ever since Farmer left.

Finally, $808.50 was allocated from the Student Athletics committee to purchase 15 Adidas backpacks that will be given out at various sporting events. Each backpack costs $49, and there is also a markup fee of $73,50.