SGA minutes Jan. 31, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Chattanooga, Tenn.

Austin Arias, assistant dean of students, began the meeting by talking about some of the changes that will affect Homecoming Fall 2017. He said that step show and the student organization competition will no longer be a part of the program. Lip sync will still take place; however, the event will change from a skit like competition to more of a dance or variety show competition. The Saturday of Homecoming will now be a day of service, which will allow students the opportunity to give back to the community by volunteering for various events, which have yet to be decided. Arias said that these changes are being implemented based on feedback that he got from students during open forums.

Geoff Wilcox, assistant athletics director of marketing, told members about some upcoming opportunities to get free things at sporting events. First, he said that at the basketball double header game on Feb. 2 that students can get free T-shirts and socks. Next he said the double header game Feb. 4 would provide a student with the chance to win $5,000 if he or she makes the half-court shot.

The meeting then moved into a period of executive reports, starting with President Kelsey Weaver’s report.

In her report, Weaver reminded members that applications for LeadUTC by Feb. 2 at midnight. She also told members to recruit more people to join SGA because 19 senator seats remain open.

Treasurer Abby Kinnard said that SPAC has $10,000 left in the budget to allocate to any organizations that may need it.

Secretary Rachel Emond echoed Weaver’s report by saying that SGA needs to recruit more people, especially males so that the student body is accurately represented.

Toward the end of the meeting, Kids Interacting with Nutrition and Growth was approved as an official student organization.