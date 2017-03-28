SGA Minutes from March 21, 2017

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

At the meeting on March 21, Tyler Forrest, assistant vice chancellor for budget and financial services, talked about the proposed tuition model for the Fall 2018 school year.

If this model, which is being called the “15 in 4” model, is implemented, it will require students to take a minimal of 15 hours per school year in hopes of getting them to graduate within four years. Forrest said that some details of this plan are still being worked out including what would happen to students who graduate high school with college credits.

Lisa Darger, sustainability coordinator, also stopped by the meeting to tell SGA that Earth Week will start on April 11. She also said that plans for a university hammock garden are being discussed. She said that as of right now, the university is looking around for spots on campus to put the garden.

Also at this meeting, $3,282.40 was allocated from Capital Projects to fund the food for the leadership banquet, and $10.74 was allocated from the same account to fund invitations for the executive board.

At the end of the meeting, Students for Life and Delight Ministries were approved as official UTC organizations.