SGA minutes 09/19/2017

By Kirsten Raper, News Editor–

The meeting on Sept. 19 took place in the Chickamauga Room instead of the usual Raccoon Mountain Room.

Guest speaker, Takeo Suzuki, executive director of International Student and Scholar Services, came to talk to SGA about the Center of Global Education. Suzuki spent time speaking about what the center is, and he focused primarily on the study abroad opportunities that the center offers students.

Next, Provost Jerald Aimsworth talked about an array of topics, including a new changes to registration, general education requirements and the 15 in 4 tuition model.

Aimsworth began by speaking about how students will soon be able to register for multiple semesters at once, instead of the usual one semester at a time. Aimsworth said that the goal is to allow students to register for two or three semesters at a time so that students can have a clearer and easier path to graduation. Aimsworth said that he hoping to have this new registration model implemented this semester.

Aimsworth then went on to talk about general education requirements and about how they need improvement in the way they are structured.

Finally, Aimsworth addressed the 15 in 4 model. Aimsworth said that there has not been a lot of progress since last semester with the decision of whether or not the university will adapt the 15 in 4 model. Aimsworth said the university officials are still weighing the options.

During committee reports, Tucker McClendon, external communications chair, said that he has been talking with Kevin Bates, who has worked on several murals around the city, about doing the mural for the university. McClendon also said that his committee is looking into getting food trucks to come on campus every so often.

Also during this meeting, Sarah Catherine Baker was approved as a District 1 senator.