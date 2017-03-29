SGA Profile: A’Jacia Wash

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

A’Jacia Wash, the campus observations chair, joined SGA in hopes of making a change and being a voice for students.

“I joined SGA because I wanted to be able to make a change on campus,” Wash said. “I wanted to see all of the changes that are happening on our campus and be a voice for students. I saw that there many problems on campus, and I wanted to be able to solve all the problems surrounding campus,” she said.

Wash, a sophomore from Memphis majoring in Psychology, participated in Freshman Senate her first year and is currently in her first official year in SGA. Within SGA, Wash has been a District 5 senator and a member of several committees, including the one she chairs now.

Wash said that so far her proudest moment from her time in SGA is when she became the chair for the Campus Observations Committee this semester.

SGA is not the only organization that Wash is a member of, though. She is a part of the Student Alumni Council, Black Student Alliance, Honors College, and Psi Chi International Honor Society.

After she graduates, Wash hopes to eventually become a Neurosurgeon.

Wash also said that it is important for students to talk with SGA representatives if they see any problems on campus.

“I want everyone to know that if they ever have any problems that surround the campus, they they should come to SGA or get in touch with a SGA representative,” Wash said. “I want everyone to know that they have a voice on campus and their opinions matter.”