SGA Profile: Ethan Poteet

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor—

Ethan Poteet, chairman of university and academic affairs, joined SGA in Jan. 2016 in hopes of bettering the university as a whole.

“I had a passion to make UTC even better,” he said.

During his first semester with SGA, he was a senator and served on the University and Academic Affairs and Campus Observations committees.

Poteet is a senior from Etowah and his major is Exercise Science. He hopes to eventually become a physical therapist, and is even planning on entering into UTC’s Doctoral of Physical Therapy school. He is currently involved with the Occupational Physical Therapy Club.

He said the reason he chose to come to UTC for school is because of “the close proximity to the mountains, while still having a city feel.”

Poteet said that anyone looking to join SGA, should.

“Just do it because it will be one of the best decisions of your life.”