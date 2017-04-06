SGA Profile: Samantha Sweck

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

For Samantha Sweck, a sophomore from Clarksville, joining SGA was about getting more involved on campus.

“I was involved in student government in high school, so Freshman senate seemed like a good way to get involved on campus and that sort of ushered me into SGA,” she said.

Sweck has been in SGA for a year now, and she is currently a senator, the chairperson of the Student Body Projects Committee, and the co-chairperson of District 3, which includes the Engineering and Computer Science College.

She said she enjoys seeing the positive changes around campus that she helps to make happen.

“For me, as Projects Chair, I spend a lot of time communicating with Parking Services and attempting to get changes for the student body, so when I occasionally see a positive outcome from that, it’s really motivating,” Sweck said.

Sweck majors in Chemical Engineering and minors in Biology. After she graduates, she wants to go to graduate school, and she eventually wants to work at a research lab.

“I really enjoy math and science, especially Chemistry, so I wanted to pick something I enjoy and can use to help people one day,” she said.

Aside from SGA, Sweck is also actively involved with several other organizations on campus including Cru and the American Institute of Chemical Engineers.

In her free time, Sweck said she enjoys reading and hanging out with her friends.

“In my free time I like to read and hang out with my friends. I love all sports, so a lot of times I drag my friends to Coolidge or the Lockmiller volleyball court to play with me.”

“