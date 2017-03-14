SGA Profile: President Kelsey Weaver

By Kirsten Raper, Assistant News Editor —

SGA’s President, Kelsey Weaver, has an extensive history with the organization, and as a result, she has learned a lot about what it means to be a leader.

“It’s been a huge learning experience for me,” she said.

Weaver is a senior from Dickson, Tennessee and is a Business General Management major. She has been involved with SGA since the spring semester of her freshman year, where she was a freshman senator.

“My first semester, I really didn’t do anything in college, which was hard for me. I saw a lot of problems and heard a lot of complaints from students about academic advisement, and things like that, and I wanted to be a part of something that I felt like could change those things,” said Weaver.

After her time as a freshman senator, Weaver moved up in positions. She became the president of SGA when she was elected during a runoff election that occurred after the previous president-elect, Phillip Stubblefield resigned.

“My whole process with SGA evolved like I could have never imagined. I never thought I would be anything other than a member of SGA,” said Weaver.

Weaver said that she wanted to become SGA’s President because she wanted to have an impact on the future of UTC.

“I don’t just care about our university for the four years that I have been here,” Weaver said. “I care about our university for future generations.”

Weaver was also the Social Issues, Equity, and Diversity Chair, which inspired her passion for advocacy.

“Being the Social Issues, Equity, and Diversity Chair really showed me how many social issues we have on our campus. I just truly saw that I could be an advocate for people through positions in SGA,” Weaver said.

In fact, Weaver said that her favorite role that she has played in SGA has been chairperson.

“I think that every position in SGA is truly valuable, but being the chair person was probably the most in depth connection that I have felt to the student body. When you’re a chairperson, a lot of the time, you are also a senator, so you have a voting role, which is awesome because when there is something that contradicts what you stand for or what you feel like your constituents stand for, you have the ability to stand up against that. Also, when you feel like something is for the students, you have the ability to vote ‘yes’ to that. I also felt like, as a chairperson, I was working toward the greater good of something more of in a hands on way,” Weaver said.

SGA is not all Weaver has participated in throughout her college experience. She has been or is currently: a peer mentor, a Chancellor’s Ambassador, a student of the Honors College, Think Achieve and a member of Alpha Gamma Delta, among other things.

Weaver also currently interns in project management at McKee Foods. She hopes to continue working there after she graduates, and she said that her experience with SGA has prepared her for her plans.

This is part of a weekly series that looks to personify members of SGA.