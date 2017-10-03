SGA sponsors first food drive for Scrappy’s Cupboard

By Lillian Gensolin, Staff Writer —

Homecoming week kicks off the first official food drive for Scrappy’s Cupboard, and SGA is sponsoring the event.

To promote the food drive, SGA will be setting up a table, which will available all week long. They will also be going out from 10 a.m. until 2 p.m. every day, spreading the news to get donations.

Scrappy’s Cupboard is a pantry on campus where students can apply for aid to receive food and non-perishables (paper towels, soap, etc.), as well as donate those goods to help fellow students.

Event organizer, Derek Steinmentz, said that he thinks donating to Scrappy’s Cupboard is a great opportunity for students to give back to each other.

“I like to think of this as students helping students — this is the perfect opportunity to help each other out,” he said.

The food drive isn’t just an opportunity for people to donate food, though. SGA will also accept basic utilities like soap, or toothpaste. There is also a need for these unconventional items that most people wouldn’t think of donating to a food drive.

Steinmentz said that donations of any kind could help out a student in need.

“It’s important to keep in mind that there’s always a way for you to help. Whether it be a monetary donation, or some cans that your mom stocked you up on when she came into town that you don’t necessarily want, there could be a student that appreciates that,” he said.

Ian Santore, a freshman from Chattanooga, said that sometimes it is hard for students to make it on their own.

“It’s hard for a lot of us; living on your own makes you realize that you need a lot more than you actually have,” he said. “If you don’t need something that someone else could benefit from, there’s no harm in donating that to help someone out.”

All students are able to receive aid from Scrappy’s Cupboard, whether it be for a week or a recurring need. To sign up, fill out an application in the Dean of Students office and donations will be provided as soon as possible.

For more information on Scrappy’s Cupboard check out a previous story from the University Echo.