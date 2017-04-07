SGA to recognize student leaders with special award

By Chelsea Langley, Staff Writer —

This year the annual SGA Student Leadership Awards Banquet will continue the tradition of recognizing and honoring a diverse group of UTC student leaders on April 12.

The awards will be given in recognition of the contributions and achievements of outstanding individuals and group leadership on campus, along with the presentations of the Charles M. Renneisen Leadership Scholarship and the Richard E. MacDougall Leadership Scholarship.

Chairperson Student Body Projects Committee and District III Co-chair Samantha Sweck believes that it is important to recognize deserving leaders on UTC’s campus.

“The SGA Leadership Banquet is a tradition here at UTC and is an opportunity for SGA to appreciate not only our own members but also members of other Greek or non-Greek organizations for their leadership on campus,” said Sweck. “We partner with a couple of different departments here at UTC to give out all sorts of awards, such as the Multicultural awards, as well as our own. The ultimate goal of the leadership banquet is to promote active, servant leadership and to validate and acknowledge our current leaders, be they students, advisors, or faculty.”

Each award has slightly different required qualifications, so different guidelines are used to select each recipient.

“The overarching theme for each award is obviously leadership, but for us that means more than just being the president of an organization,” said Sweck. “We acknowledge that leaders come in all shapes and sizes with different backgrounds and therefore different approaches to their leadership positions. Our goal is to recognize the best leaders in their respective communities in hopes that we, as a UTC community, can all be inspired and motivated by our leaders to bigger and better things.”

The 2017 SGA Student Leadership Awards Banquet will be at 6:00 p.m. on Wednesday, April 12 in the Tennessee Room of the University Center. This event is being organized by a steering committee composed of student leaders from various groups across campus and is co-sponsored by the SGA and the Office of the Dean of Students.

If you nominated your members or your organization for any of the awards, please plan to attend the banquet.