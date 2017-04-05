Sigma Chi to resume operation as an organization

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

The Delta Theta Chapter of Sigma Chi resumed operation as an organization as of March 17, 2017.

The Office of the Dean of Students has decided to remove Sigma Chi from an interim suspension to a disciplinary probation.

This change means that they can now participate in chapter meeting, committee meetings, philanthropy events and other similar activities for the first time since their suspension in November.

While they can participate in these activities, they must adhere to specific restrictions and sanctions that cover topics like brotherhood, ritual, policies, and risk-management. The idea is for Sigma Chi to become more aligned with their organizational values and purpose, according to the office of the Dean of Students.

Associate Dean of Students, Daniel Grzesik, states that the change should be a time of reflection.

“During this time, the University expects that the chapter will reflect on their behavior, prevent further unacceptable behavior, and demonstrate positive contributions to the University community,” said Grzesik. “Further Code of Conduct violations will result in more severe disciplinary actions, including suspension.”

In terms of the opportunity to rush new members, Grzesik encourages any potential member interested in joining Sigma Chi this semester should contact the Office of the Dean of Students.