Two fraternities placed on suspension this month

By Haley Doss, Chattanooga, Tenn.—

Sigma Chi and Kappa Sigma were placed on interim suspension after the Dean of Students received a reports that they violated conduct rules.

Kappa Sigma was placed on suspension as of Nov. 1 and Sigma Chi was suspended as of Nov. 16.

The Sigma Chi suspension is still under investigation, according to the UTC police. They assisted the Dean of Students with the violation.

According to The Dean of Students, an interim suspension means that these fraternities will not be able to conduct in any meetings, activities, or functions as an organization, on or off campus, until further notice. Any organization that hosts or co-hosts an event with the fraternities will also be violating conduct procedures.

The violations were covered under the Student Code of Conduct and Disciplinary Procedures Section of the Student Handbook. Punishable violations include hazing, cheating, or committing acts against state or federal laws.

Daniel Grzesik, Associate Dean of Students, encourages other organizations to be mindful.

“Fraternities and sororities at UTC have the opportunity to define their ‘story’ with each event and initiative they hold,” said Grzasik. “Each fraternity and sorority should continue to evaluate their practices and how it relates to the values and mission of their organization and UTC.”

Stay tuned to the Echo for details as they are released.