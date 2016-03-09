Social work major motivated by passion for helping others

Simone Edwards, Chattanooga, Tenn. – Semaja Reed, a sophomore social work major hailing from Knoxville, is passionate about giving voices to those who are unheard or dismissed. The recent presidential election results, while discouraging to some, have encouraged Reed in her mission of speaking up for the rights of those who are oppressed.

Reed’s passion for helping the underdog was what solidified her decision to become a political science major when she was a freshman.

“I came into my undergraduate career with the idea of one day holding a position in state legislature,” said Reed. “I wanted to positively impact impoverished minority communities by working alongside activists who have the same common goal.”

She soon realized that she wasn’t a policy-oriented person. After switching her major to Economics for a week, she also realized that she hated talking about money.

When she finally decided to be a social work major, the decision was made with the same passion and driving force as her previous decisions to be a political science or economics major: her passion for helping people.

“I chose social work as my major because it is a profession that is true to the purpose of helping others,” Reed said. “But at the same time, it is such a broad and encompassing field of study that you have free range to help others in any way possible.”

She now knows that she wants to work in the field of social justice, and while she’s no longer a political science major, she’s still involved in politics on UTC’s campus.

Reed is an SGA Senator for District 4 and the treasurer for College Democrats. She’s also involved in the Littleton H. Mason Singers Choir, Black Student Alliance, Circle K International and Brock Scholars.

She originally joined College Democrats and SGA so that the black community on campus would have representation; however, now, more than ever, she feels that she needs to be an advocate for the black community.

“I was really disappointed in the results of the presidential election. I felt like my country cast its vote against me and people who look like me. Because of these feelings, I have become more engaged in political conversations, and I have found my own voice and perspective on pressing issues so that I can advocate for people who are a part of my culture, which is black culture.”

“I can’t sit by and continue to let officials, who may have never walked in the shoes of my people, represent us and speak on our behalf. It’s time to speak up for ourselves and change this country by any means necessary. We must empower ourselves, and the first step in doing so is educating our communities so that we can learn how to strengthen our culture,” explained Reed.