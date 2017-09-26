SoCon Recap: Volleyball falls to Western Carolina, sweeps UNCG

By Cameron Wood, Staff Writer —

The UTC volleyball team opened Southern Conference play this past weekend, splitting two matches against Western Carolina and UNC-Greensboro (UNCG). Friday night at Maclellan, the Mocs lost a five-set thriller against Western Carolina that saw them battle back from two sets down and barely come up short. On Saturday, they rebounded well to sweep UNCG in three sets.

In their match against Western Carolina, UTC started slowly as the Mocs lost the first two sets 25-21 and 25-22. The Mocs battled back to take the next two sets, being led by freshman Megan Kaufman, Liberty Township, Ohio, and sophomore Ally Ford, Leesburg, Virginia. The Mocs simply came out flat in the deciding set, dropping the set 15-9 and the match three sets to two.

Kaufman ended the match win 42 digs, the second most of any Division I player this season in a single match. This match also saw five Mocs get double-digit kills, led by Ford who had 21.

“I think we did what we needed to do offensively,” said UTC Head Coach Travis Filar. “I think we have really prided ourselves on our defense since I have been here, and that was a match where we simply didn’t create opportunities to score with our defense.”

The next night, the Mocs took their opportunity to bounce back well, taking care of business against UNCG. Coming out of the gates slowly, the Mocs trailed early in the first set. UTC then put together a run led by junior Miranda Elpers, Louisville, Kentucky, who had three kills in succession. This run by Elpers helped the Mocs win the first set 25-23.

The second set was a mirror image of the first, with UNCG coming out strong and then UTC storming back. Ford totaled 11 kills in the second set and senior Lauren Greenspoon, Houston, Texas, contributed 26 assists as the Mocs took the set 28-26.

The final set was almost a formality, with UTC never really looking troubled as the Mocs took the final set 25-18. The win snapped a five-match losing streak dating back to the Scenic City Classic two weeks ago.

Looking forward, Filar sees the rest of conference play being just as tough.

“I think our conference is as strong as it has ever been,” said Filar. “Every match is going to come down which team is better prepared.”

Kaufman was later named SoCon Defensive Player of the Week for her performance in the first two SoCon matches. She finished the weekend with 65 digs and a perfect 39-for-39 on service receptions.

Following the weekend split, the Mocs are now 8-8 on the season and 1-1 in SoCon play.

Next weekend the Mocs go on the road for a pair of conference matches against The Citadel on Friday night in Charleston, South Carolina and Furman on Saturday night in Greenville, South Carolina.