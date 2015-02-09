Sportmanship defines true athlete

Kaylene Chadwell, Chattanooga, Tenn. — Even weeks before Superbowl Sunday, there always seems to be much to talk or argue about involving the festivities of the big day.

This year had even more drama to the game with accusations of cheating being thrown against one of the teams, the New England Patriots. The team was accused of using deflated footballs during the AFC Championships against the Indianapolis Colts.

I will confess I am far from a Patriots or Tom Brady fan. However, they have a long-standing history of being an extremely successful team.

Tom Brady is even considered by some to be one of the best quarterbacks of all-time. So of course, you have to respect him and the franchise in that sense.

I cannot and will not deny that he is having an incredible career; he may very well be one of the best quarterbacks, but I don’t believe he has what it takes to be a true star athlete. I do not say this because I think he is a cheater. I have no idea if he had anything to do with the balls being deflated during the Colts game.

However, his statements at a press conference following the accusations were very concerning for a professional athlete looked up to by many.

When asked if he was a cheater, he replied by saying he does not think he is a cheater. Why couldn’t he look everyone in the eye and say, ‘no, I’m not a cheater’?

He went on to say that, “no one’s dying” because of this “deflate gate” Brady’s responses in this press conference did not emphasize the importance of sportsmanship and integrity, especially to kids. Regardless if he had anything to do with the deflated balls, this is one of the reasons I will not accept him as a “star athlete.”

In my mind, a star athlete is not just based on their talent and ability on the field, court or track.

It’s about being a role model to kids and adults that idolize his or her performances. People should be able to look up to them in aspects not only involving strength, endurance and their level of play.

Professional athletes are held to a higher standard, whether they like it or not. And a true star athlete will show to the world good gamesmanship, exemplary character and extraordinary athletic ability.