Spring Volleyball A Test of Coaching for Filar

By Chandler Morrison, Staff Writer —

As final exams encroach upon students and athletes alike, UTC Head Volleyball Coach Travis Filar took one of his own during the spring schedule, but he will not be receiving those results anytime soon.

“Most of, if not the whole team including our incoming freshmen, will be in chattanooga for most of the month of July,” Filar said. “During the summer and especially that month, we can’t coach them. We can’t have any interaction with them We can’t do anything but to make sure we have a great group of leaders that will stay connected with the team when everybody goes home from May to June and when they get back in July.”

Although it may seem lightyears away, Filar and his staff hope that their players will be able to hit the ground running when the first day practice starts on Aug. 9.

“The real challenge to all thirteen of our players in the gym this spring is be a strong, connected, and close team,” Filar continued. “When our three incoming freshmen step in in the fall, hopefully, all they’ll have to do is just follow suit. Fortunately, I don’t think we have to do a lot to implement them into our system. Our upperclassmen do a really good job with that.”

As the Volleyball Mocs continued to ride the line of senior leadership and offseason obstacles, new names and faces emerged over the course of the spring slate as they look to replace the firepower lost in graduating seniors Kristy Wieser and Allie Davenport.

“Eden Murray really came on strong this fall,” Filar said. “She became a starter out of nowhere and continued to impress us with her offense and her blocking. We actually changed our system from a 5-1 to a 6-2, and she was a big part of that because we wanted to get her on the court.

Although Murray, Hoschton, Georgia, has been with the team for the last three years, relative newcomer Ally Ford, Leesburg, Virginia, is ready to step up in the fall after numerous obstacles and hurdles in her two redshirt years.

“The other neat thing has been the emergence of Allie. Her freshman year…we ended up redshirting her. In her second year…we had to use a medical redshirt, so this spring has really been the only stretch of time that she has been completely healthy and able to play.”

Filar and company finished off their spring schedule with Memphis, Arkansas State, and Tennessee, improving along the way as they get ready to finish up the semester and headed home for the heat-filled holidays.

“We didn’t start out very strong in our home tournament,” Filar explained, referring to the Chattanooga Spring Classic in March. “That was against competition that was not as challenging as the second and the third weekend. Not only did we play stronger teams at Georgia Tech and in Nashville, but I feel like we played significantly better.”

Filar brought his No. 2 pencil and he was up all night studying, but as any college student knows, that final exam is always a mystery, no matter how many years you’ve been in the game.