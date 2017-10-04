Step show, cultural appropriation, and UTC’s sense of community

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Editor—

Eyebrows were raised last semester when UTC officials announced that the popular campus event Step Show would not be a part of the 2017 Homecoming Week.

The decision was made following the general sense of “cultural appropriation” that NPHC organizations felt IFC and Panhellenic organizations were exhibiting repeatedly in their performances.

Cultural appropriation is defined as taking aspects from another culture and using them for superficial purposes without understanding the significant cultural meaning behind them. A common example of cultural appropriation is when non-Native Americans wear sacred Native American headdresses as fashion statements without understanding why only decorated members of Native American tribes are permitted to wear them. In short, someone wearing or using a valuable piece of another culture can be offensive and take away from its significance.

Courtney Williams, member of Alpha Kappa Alpha Sorority, Inc. and former president of NPHC, was in office when the decision was made to cancel Step Show. She considered the Panhellenic and IFC participation in step show to be cultural appropriation overall because stepping is an African tradition.

“It’s something that… binds [NPHC] and gives us a sense of sisterhood and brotherhood in our organizations,” she said. “The steps have been passed from generation to generation. To see someone [step] and not know the meaning behind it is kind of a slap in the face. What many people don’t understand about step show is that it was started by historically black organizations for historically black organizations to participate in.”

At UTC, the step show competition originally just included NPHC organizations with Panhellenic and IFC organizations performing something similar to lip sync as a sort of halftime show between step routines. Then, they asked if they could step also, and they were allowed to compete with NPHC.

Williams said that wasn’t exactly what drew controversy. NPHC organizations noticed the the panhellenic organizations were using chants and steps that were exclusive to individual NPHC sororities and fraternities.

“Last year, I believe it was either Kappa Sigma or Kappa Alpha Order that shouted ‘we’re ice cold.’ That’s [Alpha Phi Alpha’s] thing,” Williams said. “There was another moment a few years back when Delta Zeta stole Delta Sigma Theta’s most significant step.”

That is the equivalent to members of Gamma Phi Beta using Sigma Kappa’s hand symbol for a photo and shouting “one heart one way,” Sigma Kappa’s motto. Members of Gamma Phi Beta are not in Sigma Kappa, and Sigma Kappa’s special hand symbol and motto don’t carry any significance to Gamma Phi Beta.

Emelia Dunston, associate dean of students, said she remembers the exact moment the university realized something needed to be done about step show.

“Last year, we found out that NPHC organizations were having a separate step show on the same night and at the same time,” said Dunston. “That’s when we knew something [wasn’t] right and we had to address the situation.”

For NPHC organizations, Step Show had lost its true meaning.

“Our alumni chapters put together something called ‘Chattanooga Black Greek Weekend.’ Our private step show was to give back the power to those who started it. It gave us the power to showcase stepping to the Chattanooga community,” said Williams. “We were like ‘what’s the point of participating in something that’s not even ours anymore?’”

University officials quickly realized something had to change.

“From our side of things as an institution, we don’t like seeing people divided. There shouldn’t be a reason why students have to choose between one or another,” said Dunston.

Williams feels like the issue of step show would never have been resolved if it weren’t for Chattanooga Black Greek Weekend. She said she thinks that the attention their separate competition gave the issue is what lead University officials to listen to the NPHC organizations’ concerns.

Williams also said that many of the NPHC organizations were frustrated with UTC’s version of step show because NPHC organizations were frequently not placing, let alone winning, in the competition they created.

“Much of [the concerns] came back to cultural appropriation,” said Dunston. “The organizations weren’t getting recognition for their steps and their traditions, and, to them, that was disrespectful.”

Williams felt that NPHC organizations were stepping as originally intended, but their correct stepping was consistently being overshadowed.

“There’s a difference between stepping for 10 minutes straight and dancing to Beyonce,” Williams said. “[NPHC] put in the time and effort to learn something that’s intricate and difficult, and [all the competitors] weren’t being scored on the right scale.”

Jessica Ammon, president of the Panhellenic Association at UTC and member of Sigma Kappa, was not surprised when she heard of the cancellation. She said it had been “a long time coming,” and that UTC’s Panhellenic and IFC organizations hadn’t fully realized the entirety of the problem.

“We never wanted anyone to feel left out,” Ammon said, “and now that the conflict is resolved, we are even more excited for Homecoming Week since we know no one is upset.”

Step Show wasn’t the only part of the traditional Homecoming Week docket that seemed to be dividing students. Dunston felt that the overall competition that crowned one fraternity “Best Fraternity” and one sorority “Best Sorority” was pointless competition.

“Homecoming is about showing your pride as a Moc,” Dunston said. “We want this to be about being a part of the UTC community.”

Participation in step show and lip sync as well as checking into other Homecoming events like banner painting was a motivator for many participants of Greek Life to participate in Homecoming. At the end of the week, the points were added into the overall competition. Now that their attendance means less, Greek Life members may feel less inclined to participate.

However, Dunston and Ammon are not concerned about the lack of participation that may result.

“Greek organizations love Homecoming whether or not they win something at the end, and I don’t think attendance will be affected,” Ammon said. “It’s a lot less stressful now that the competition is taken away, actually.”

Dunston said that UTC officials noticed a decline in participation in Homecoming by various organizations that felt they didn’t have enough members to attend and participate.

“Every student on this campus is a UTC student, and so they should be able to participate in the festivities together. They should be able to identify,” Dunston said. “[Last year] is not a place we would want to be in again. We know it’s not going to take one year to fix the issues. There’s a lot of work that’s going to have to be done… to make Step Show what it once was and also make sure that we are cognizant of the needs of all students on campus.”

Dunston made it clear that the removal of Step Show wasn’t a punishment, and it was not a decision made lightly. UTC knew that a significant change needed to be made to Homecoming Week.

Dunston hopes that these decisions will give UTC a more inclusive and accepting atmosphere.

“We are open to having more conversations about [Homecoming]. I want to ensure that every student can share their input because it’s their experience as well,” Dunston said. “We want to make sure we are addressing this in a way that will bring everyone back together.”

This Homecoming Week is dedicated to every UTC student, no matter where they are from or what organizations they might be in, because they are still a Moc.