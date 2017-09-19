Student housing to replace historic homes in Fortwood

By Eric Wise, Assistant News Editor —

An old church and historic homes located in the Fortwood Historic District on Oak Street have been torn down, and they will soon be replaced by student apartments.

A development company based out of Roanoke, Virginia will be replacing the buildings with a 138-unit apartment complex. However, some area residents have expressed concerns about a new development being built in a historic area.

President of University Housing Group, Wesley Bradley said Chattanooga and this area were chosen for the city’s need and desire for new and purpose-built student housing.

“The location provides easy access to the university while bordering a pedestrian friendly neighborhood, as well as [having] access to the downtown area,” he said.

One student who lives on Oak Street doesn’t think that the apartment complex will be a good fit for the historic area and that the project should not have been approved.

“If they are historic buildings and contain value for the community, [then] there should have been regulations against demolishing them,” said Courtney Barkhurst, a senior from Knoxville. “I don’t think they will benefit students of UTC. There’s already plenty of resident houses and multiple apartments available around campus.”

Bradley said that the surrounding areas were taken into consideration when designing the development.

The apartment complex, which will be named Central Flats, is slated to open in the summer of 2019. It will offer one, two, three and four bedroom units. The complex will have a pool with a courtyard, grills and sun deck; a 24-hour fitness center with yoga rooms; a coffee and internet lounge; study rooms on each floor; a pet care station; and a secured parking garage. Bradley said that a pricing structure has not been determined, but units will be fully furnished and rented by the room.

University Housing Group is currently working on a development near the University of Tennessee Knoxville’s campus, and previously built the University Commons at Middle Tennessee State University.

“We feel [Central Flats] will incorporate nicely with the surrounding buildings,” Bradley said.

