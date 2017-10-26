Student Health Services pushes university to become tobacco free

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer –

Rising health concerns over tobacco use have prompted a possible implementation of a tobacco-free policy on campus, which is receiving mixed reviews from students.

Carol Oglesby, assistant director of student health services, is leading the anti-tobacco proposal, which went before the UTC executive committee on Oct. 11 for review and promptly received support from the committee.

Oglesby said, “The UTC executive community is in agreement that a tobacco free environment is the best healthy choice for UTC students, faculty and staff.”

Oglesby hopes to soon establish a working task force made up of members from several student organizations.

Oglesby said, “Hopefully, we will begin our efforts to establish a working task force before the end of the year. Representation will include students from SGA, GSA, and other student organizations as well as faculty and staff from Student Health Services, School of Nursing, Health and Human Performance, Faculty Senate, ESC, etc.”

tMany different faculty,, staff members and students, all a part of various organizations, like SGA, have already given their their input on the proposal and even helped write some of it.

SGA President Rachel Emond said that SGA has supported the proposal for a while now even though it received mixed reviews in the senate when it was first brought up.

Emond said, “In the 2016 spring semester, the Campus Observations Committee which was chaired by Graham Alexander at the time, distributed a survey and tabled to talk to students, and based off of those results wrote a resolution supporting a completely tobacco free campus. Though it was heavily debated in senate, the resolution did end up passing the senate body as well.”

According to Oglesby, the reason for the anti-tobacco proposal was created, was to address health concerns for many members of the UTC community.

Oglesby said, “There are multiple health concerns for individuals using tobacco and those exposed to mainstream smoke and third-hand smoke. The possibilities of developing chronic diseases such as cancer, COPD, and heart disease increase exponentially.”

Oglesby similarly noted the many different impacts that smoking has on both infants and young children.

“The unborn are highly susceptible to the complications of smoking – with more than 1,000 infant deaths annually.” said Oglesby. “Infants exposed to smoke are often born with low birth rates and are more likely to suffer Sudden Death Syndrome. Mainstream smoke causes numerous health problems in young children, including more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections, and ear infections.”

Notably, the policy certainly has supporters. A total of 700 students and 300 faculty members were surveyed by members of the Health Education and Wellness Promotion, School of Nursing and the Healthy Living Initiative about the tobacco policy, with 93 percent being in favor of a tobacco-free environment.

533 students responded to a survey done by SGA, which showed that 75% of respondents supported a tobacco-free campus.