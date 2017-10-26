Student Health Services pushes university to become tobacco free

By Luke Roberts, Staff Writer –
Rising health concerns over tobacco use have prompted a possible implementation of a tobacco-free policy on campus, which is receiving mixed reviews from students.
Carol Oglesby, assistant director of student health services, is leading the anti-tobacco proposal, which went before the UTC executive committee on Oct. 11 for review and promptly received support from the committee.
Oglesby said, “The UTC executive community is in agreement that a tobacco free environment is the best healthy choice for UTC students, faculty and staff.”
Oglesby hopes to soon establish a working task force made up of members from several student organizations.
Oglesby said, “Hopefully, we will begin our efforts to establish a working task force before the end of the year. Representation will include students from SGA, GSA, and other student organizations as well as faculty and staff from Student Health Services, School of Nursing, Health and Human Performance, Faculty Senate, ESC, etc.”
tMany different faculty,, staff members and students, all a part of various organizations, like SGA, have already given their their input on the proposal and even helped write some of it.
SGA President Rachel Emond said that SGA has supported the proposal for a while now even though it received mixed reviews in the senate when it was first brought up.
Emond said, “In the 2016 spring semester, the Campus Observations Committee which was chaired by Graham Alexander at the time, distributed a survey and tabled to talk to students, and based off of those results wrote a resolution supporting a completely tobacco free campus. Though it was heavily debated in senate, the resolution did end up passing the senate body as well.”
According to Oglesby, the reason for the anti-tobacco proposal was created, was to address health concerns for many members of the UTC community.
Oglesby said, “There are multiple health concerns for individuals using tobacco and those exposed to mainstream smoke and third-hand smoke. The possibilities of developing chronic diseases such as cancer, COPD, and heart disease increase exponentially.”
Oglesby similarly noted the many different impacts that smoking has on both infants and young children.
“The unborn are highly susceptible to the complications of smoking – with more than 1,000 infant deaths annually.” said Oglesby. “Infants exposed to smoke are often born with low birth rates and are more likely to suffer Sudden Death Syndrome. Mainstream smoke causes numerous health problems in young children, including more frequent and severe asthma attacks, respiratory infections, and ear infections.”
Notably, the policy certainly has supporters. A total of 700 students and 300 faculty members were surveyed by members of the Health Education and Wellness Promotion, School of Nursing and the Healthy Living Initiative about the tobacco policy, with 93 percent being in favor of a tobacco-free environment.
533 students responded to a survey done by SGA, which showed that 75% of respondents supported a tobacco-free campus.
As a non-smoker I believe this is a total overreach of university authority. It is not up to the university to decide what health choices students should make. Especially since this is regarding a habitual behavior that more often than not constitutes an addiction. If such a policy were to be implemented, money would have to be allocated to effectively enforce the policy. This would likely end up either being widely ignored or worked around in some way by smokers who are highly unlikely to give up the habit just because the university says they can’t smoke on campus. If the intent of the policy is to improve the health of those who smoke by obligating them to abandon their habit while on campus, then the policy will surely fail by way of disobedience on the part of smokers. If the intent of the policy is to improve the health of those who might be exposed to second hand smoke, then the policy is severely misguided in its assumption of obligation to those who otherwise seemingly can’t grasp the idea of either walking around/past smokers on campus or just not hanging around areas where smokers congregate. Our campus is extremely spacious and there is no reason that any reasonable person would not be able to easily avoid inhaling second hand smoke. This policy would be a total waste of time and money and is a poor proxy for creating a healthier campus.