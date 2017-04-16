Student Highlight: Evan Roan

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor —

Evan Roan, a junior and social work from Murfreesboro, is one of the student’s employed at the beloved campus Starbucks.

Working on campus has been a convenience to Roan due to its close proximity but he often finds it difficult to keep his personal and work lives separate.

“A negative would be seeing my managers even when I’m off,” said Roan. “I like to keep work and my personal life separate but its difficult to do that when work in the middle of the school.”

As a working student, Roan often plays the juggling act that many students find so difficult.

“It’s all about balancing and managing both as well as a social life and sleep,” said Roan. “I just try to make sure I can do everything I can to keep up with everything and still function as a human.”

When asked for the strangest request he has ever received working at Starbucks, he recalls a very interesting one.

“One time I had a customer who had a gift card that had five dollars on it. He then ordered hot water with 40 scoops of matcha powder mixed into it,” Roan recalls. “When I told him that each scoop was going to cost like .50 cents, he then changed his mind.”

After graduation Roan plans to travel and find a job in social work to help others make difficult decisions in hard times.