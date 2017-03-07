Student Highlight: Lakelyn Bouldin

By Chad Pasinger, Assistant Photo Editor–

Lakelyn Bouldin is a freshman from Spencer, Tennessee and one of the starting guards on the UTC Women’s Basketball team who yesterday became the Southern Conference Tournament champions for the fifth year in a row.

“I’m a pretty quiet person when you first meet me. But after a little while being around each other, I kind of come out of my shell,” Bouldin said.

The budding collegiate all star has come from rural beginnings on her family’s angus cattle farm in Spencer, Tennessee.

“It’s been nothing short of great! We’ve had a great season so far and have a great running postseason,” Bouldin said after practice on Tuesday.

Bouldin grew up working on the 100 acre farm with about 50 head of angus cattle her father owns.

“I’m actually changing my major now from Exercise Science to Biology, I’m really not sure what I’m going to do with that right now, I hope to go the Environmental, Agriculture route, we’ll see. [Spencer] is an agriculture community. So going back to my roots I guess,” Bouldin said.

During her last year at Van Buren County High School, Bouldin led the Eaglettes to their first state tournament appearance in her school’s history, in the 2015-16 season and scored 707 points, 266 rebounds, 128 assists, 101 steals and shot 78 percent from the free throw line.

Bouldin not only performed well on the court, but academically. She was named Valedictorian of her graduating class with a 4.360 GPA.

“I’d say it’s probably the intensity and pace of the game,” said Bouldin talking about her transition from high school basketball to collegiate. “Also the players. In high school you had to focus on one or two players from each team, and now it’s all five. And so it’s really hold you accountable,” Bouldin said.

The shift in the leagues shows, but her performance is still impressive. During her first year at the Southern Conference level, Bouldin so far has scored 318 points, 74 rebounds, 33 assists, 15 steals and shot 83 percent from the free throw line.

“No she doesn’t play like [a freshman],” said Head Coach Jim Foster about Bouldin Tuesday after practice, “she doesn’t leave the feel like one.”

UTC’s women’s team is advancing to the NCAA tournament. We will find out who they are playing next Monday.