Student Highlight: Luke Sachse

By Ashley Day, Editor-in-Chief–

Luke Sachse, sophomore from Wausau, Wisconsin, is a student veteran who majors in sports and outdoor recreation management.

“I’ve really enjoyed going to UTC and I’m glad that I chose to go here,” Sachse said. “I’ve met some amazing people and made some great friends.”

Sachse served in the military and was deported to Iraq from 2010 to 2011 and Qatar from 2013 to 2014. He said the Student Veterans Organization and veteran faculty do a great job of catering to students who have served.

“Vets always find each other. Most vets are a different type of people because of our experiences, we find it easier to have each other for support due to a lifestyle that is similar regardless of our chosen branch,” Sachse said. “The fact that there was an SVO and other vets helped the transition for me from military life to civilian life and back into school after 15 years of being out.”

Sachse is a single father to his two teenage children.

“It’s not easy being a single father and balancing my school and work and the kids,” Sachse said. “It gets overwhelming at times.”

Although he has had a good experience with UTC, he relates to most students on one particular issue.

“UTC is a fantastic school, but like any establishment it has its issues,” he said. “Parking is always a huge issue, wish they’d do something about that.”