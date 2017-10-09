Student Highlight: Natalie Burdine

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Editor —

Natalie Burdine

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Year: Senior

Burdine, a senior from Huntsville, Alabama, is a female majoring in mechanical engineering, a male-dominated field. She’s president of the Society of Women Engineers because she feels that having a support system in a field where you are a minority is crucial to maintaining success.

“I’ve only had 3 female professors in my whole college career,” said Burdine. “After a while, it just drives you crazy.”

She aims to get her PhD in energy systems engineering to change the world by increasing the efficiency of energy usage.

Haley Doss

Haley Doss

Opinion Editor

I am a senior studying communications with a minor in political science. I love college, talking about politics and long walks around Target.

