Student Highlight: Natalie Burdine

By Sylvia Shipman, Features Editor —

Natalie Burdine

Major: Mechanical Engineering

Year: Senior

Burdine, a senior from Huntsville, Alabama, is a female majoring in mechanical engineering, a male-dominated field. She’s president of the Society of Women Engineers because she feels that having a support system in a field where you are a minority is crucial to maintaining success.

“I’ve only had 3 female professors in my whole college career,” said Burdine. “After a while, it just drives you crazy.”

She aims to get her PhD in energy systems engineering to change the world by increasing the efficiency of energy usage.