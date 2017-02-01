Student Highlight: Slade Hunter

By Haley Doss, Assistant News Editor

Chandler “Slade” Hunter appreciates diversity in his daily life, whether that be through his wardrobe, music choices or how he spends his time.

Hunter, a junior, computer science major from Memphis, has also been a resident assistant for a year and a half.

When asked why he chose computer science, he expressed his appreciation for computers and he felt it would be a strong source of income in the future.

“I looked at the Federal Bureau of Labor Statistics… and I felt that the computer science field offered a good amount [of money] for a bachelor’s degree right out of college,” said Hunter.

He has an appreciation for high fashion as well. His personal style is described was “versatile”.

“Some days I am wearing Vans, jeans and a hoodie and some days I am walking to class with lik a blazer, some loafers and a briefcase,” said Hunter. “There are fashion-don’ts that definitely exist.”

He has several tattoos that often match his personal style. While he does not have a specific reason for them, he best describes them as “aesthetic”.

Hunter’s music taste ranges from alternative to classical and everything in between.

“I guess the only thing I don’t listen to is a lot country artist but even then I am really into Johnny Cash,” said Hunter.

He feels that there is different genre music for each aspect of life.

“I am not going to be able to read a text book while listening to Bad and Bougie,” he jokes.

The most important thing in his life right now is time.

“I figure there is a set amount of time for your entire life until the moment you die,” said Hunter. “It is really important to me how I spend my time.”

During a recent meeting with his colleagues, he contemplated the issue of social media and how it takes up so much of our time.

“How many hours a week you spend scrolling through Instagram and Twitter?,” said Hunter. “When you are laying on your death bed, if you are lucky enough to have one, you are not going to be thinking, ‘I wish I had gone through Twitter a little bit more.'”

This fact pushes Hunter to stray outside from habits like social media to make the best use of his “time” and keep it all interesting.