Student leader of WISE is actively involved in the empowerment of women

By Emma Culp, Staff Writer — Haley Wilson, a senior political science major with a minor in women’s studies, is actively involved in empowering women on UTC’s campus.

Along with being in several other student organizations, such as STEP UP, Bystander Intervention Program, TISL and Gamma Phi Beta, she is also the leader of WISE, which is known as Women Investing in Student Empowerment. The WISE Board is composed of five women who are a part of the Women’s Center, which strives to make UTC a safe place no matter who you are.

“We impact the UTC community by creating a safe space on campus for anyone and everyone no matter their race, gender, or socioeconomic status,” said Wilson.

Wilson could not help getting involved with WISE after attending a lecture hosted by the Women’s Center. She became so interested in women empowerment that she decided to take a women’s studies class, and that’s when decided to become involved in WISE.

“I fell in love with feminism and women empowering one another, and I started to see things through a different lens,” Wilson explained.

WISE empowers students to feel safe and secure on campus and within themselves by gaining awareness and constructing life-long friendships. WISE not only impacts the entire student population but impacts the women who make up the WISE Board as well.

“WISE has impacted every area of my life… it empowers me to become a stronger leader and have my voice be heard as well as learn how to empower other people,” said Wilson.

Wilson said that sharing your success with other women once you obtain it yourself is incredibly important and is one of the things she’s learned from being involved with WISE.

“It’s important for women leaders to help other women become leaders as well; it’s important to turn back and say you can see another woman doing this,” explained Wilson.

Wilson also said that having a job in the Women’s Center puts you in a community much like family and creates a safe and fun place to work each day.

“They have become a family to me… when you love your job, it makes you want to give 150 percent every day,” said Wilson.

UTC students benefit from the WISE organization primarily from the events they host. These include “Take Back the Night” and lectures that start much-needed conversations about sexual assault. WISE hosts events throughout the entire year, with many coming up in the near future.

On Mar. 4, from 2-4 p.m., WISE will host the “Start Smart Negotiation Workshop.” This event will help women learn how to approach their salary when addressing the gender pay gap that exists in our society today. This workshop will give women the tools and motivation to speak up and demand rightful pay.

You can register for this event through OrgSync on the Women’s Center page. WISE will also be hosting the “I Will” awards, which recognizes women on campus who have made UTC a better place than when they arrived here. You can nominate yourself as well as nominate other women to receive this award.

To learn more about WISE or how you can get involved, visit the Women’s Center page on the UTC website.