Student organization is pushing local politics and voter education

By Eric Wise, Staff Writer —

The UTC College Democrats are educating and encouraging campus involvement for the upcoming Hamilton County elections on March 7.

The UTC College Democrats, a student organization, held a voter education session on Feb. 1 about the Chattanooga City Council. The goal of this meeting was to educate students about the city council, and its implications on UTC students.. According to the description on Orgsync, the meeting was to discuss what a city council is, what it does and why its members are voted on. The event went over the direct impact the Chattanooga City Council can have on UTC students. Additionally, there was an interactive section where people in attendance imitated running for City Council.

The event had a lower than expected turnout of about 10 people. The low turnout didn’t bother Edwards, as she felt that the meeting was successful in educating students.

UTC College Democrats has more events planned leading up to election day. A mayoral candidate debate was held on Feb. 10 and a meet the candidates event with city council candidates and incumbents will be on Feb. 15 at 8 p.m. in the UC Auditorium. Additionally, members of UTC College Democrats will be offering rides to polling locations on March 1 during early voting.

UTC College Democrats has not backed any candidate for this election and all events are for information only. The organization does not want to include or exclude certain people based on their political ideology or beliefs. Their goal is to educate the student body on local politics happening right now.

The deadline for voter registration has already passed, but those who are registered to vote in Hamilton County can vote beginning Feb. 15 for early voting. The last day to vote is March 7, the city election day.